Blustery showers to continue across the north. Sunnier in the south.

Today we will see a north/south split in our weather.

Northern parts will be windy with blustery showers, these heavy in places before turning more widespread and more persistent into the latter part of the afternoon.

Meanwhile across Wales, central and southern England it will be a fine day with plenty of sunny spells, lifting temperatures to a high of 20 Celsius (68 Fahrenheit) in London.

Winds will be lighter here too, so it will feel warmer than it did on Wednesday.