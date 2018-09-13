British teenager Courtney Hadwin makes it to final of America's Got Talent

A 14-year-old British teenager was thrilled to tears after being told she secured a place in America's Got Talent. Courtney Hadwin covered Steppenwolf's Born To Be Wild, which won her spot in the final.

The performance that secured Courtney Hadwin's place in the final

News of the singer's achievement overseas has been met with joy from her fellow schoolmates at The Academy at Shotton Hall in County Durham.

Courtney Hadwin's school friends react to her performance on America's Got Talent

In a message on Twitter the excited teenager thanked her fans and teachers for their support. She wrote: "@howiemandel you have believed in my from right at the beginning can’t thank you enough."

The young singer was sent straight through to the live semi-finals after stunning judges with a cover of Otis Redding's Hard To Handle.

