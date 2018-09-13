British TV will still be ‘European’ post-Brexit

Television and media productions made in the United Kingdom will still be classed as “European” after Brexit.

The UK will still have to ensure that public broadcasting from the Republic of Ireland can reach a Northern Irish audience “in any scenario”.

In the event of a deal being reached or a no-deal exit from the political bloc, broadcasters in the European Union can continue to air as many British shows as they wish.

The EU currently demands that 50% of television output must promote “European Works”, being produced in member states.