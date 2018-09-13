Calls for urgent action as watchdog reports ‘dangerous lack of control’ at jail

Inmates have effectively taken control at a violent, overcrowded and vermin-infested jail, a watchdog report has warned. Chief Inspector of Prisons Peter Clarke raised the alarm over the potential for a “complete breakdown” in order and discipline at HMP Bedford. Pressing the Government to take urgent action, he said a recent inspection of the prison had revealed a “dangerous lack of control”. Mr Clarke’s assessment, sent to Justice Secretary David Gauke on Thursday, detailed how “extremely inexperienced” staff struggled to exert their authority.

Prisoners regularly and blatantly ignored rules and staff instructions, often without sanction or challenge. Mr Clarke said: “Despite the best efforts of staff at all levels, there was a dangerous lack of control in many parts of the prison, leading us to fear that there could all too easily be a complete breakdown in order and discipline. “At times it felt as if prisoners were effectively in control, choosing when or if to comply with directions and consent to authority.” On one occasion during the visit, an inspector found prisoners throwing food from higher landings. Mr Clarke said: “Prisoners’ behaviour was very rowdy and unrestrained and the incident had the potential to escalate. “Staff were unwilling to go upstairs to intervene, and prisoners told the inspector this was not unusual.”

