Captain General Harry to make helicopter trip to Royal Marines training centre

The Duke of Sussex will make a dramatic helicopter entrance when he meets Royal Marines recruits for the first time as their Captain General.

Harry, who took over the prestigious role from the Duke of Edinburgh, will be flown to the Royal Marines’ Commando Training Centre in Devon to learn how young men become marines.

He will arrive at the centre in Lympstone near Exeter in a Royal Navy Wildcat, a maritime attack helicopter from the Commando Helicopter Force, which provides crucial aerial support to the Royal Marines.

The duke will receive a ceremonial welcome at the centre, which selects and trains all Royal Marines officers, recruits and reserves, before meeting recruits being put through their paces in the gym and on the commando assault course.