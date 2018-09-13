Care home company goes into administration

A company with three care homes in Scotland has gone into administration.

Bertinaley Care Limited owns and operates premises in Hamilton, Largs and Dundee – as well as one in Surrey – with 68 residents in total.

Helenslea House in Dundee has been forced to shut and those in its care are expected to be moved to alternative accommodation in the coming days, the administrators said.

Care home operator Careport has been appointed to manage the remaining premises during the administration process.