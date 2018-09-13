Charles is stirred, not shaken, by Northumberland martini

Charles was first served a neat gin to give him a clear taste of the award-winning spirit, and was then handed the cocktail by business co-founder Sir Walter Riddell at his estate in Hepple, Coquetdale, Northumberland.

The Prince of Wales enjoyed a small martini shortly after 11am during a visit to a moorland gin distillery.

The prince had ventured out in early autumn showers and on to the moor to plant a tiny juniper bush before tasting the product at the small distillery close to Sir Walter’s house.

The native conifers, grown a few minutes’ walk away from the distillery, provide the gin with its distinctive taste, as well as locally grown botanicals.