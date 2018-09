Chief vet moves to reassure public on shipping of young calves from Scotland

Scotland’s chief vet has insisted “high welfare standards” are in place when animals are transported overseas, branding a recent TV programme about the practice “alarmist”.

Sheila Voas, who is Scotland’s chief veterinary officer, said she wanted to “reassure” the public on the issue.

Ms Voas spoke out after ferry company P&O announced it was halting the transportation of live calves from Scotland after the screening of a BBC documentary.

Rural Affairs Minister Mairi Gougeon however said she was concerned by that decision.

Ms Gougeon said while she was “shocked” by some of the scenes of young animals being transported in the programme, she stressed there was nothing in it “that suggested any harm had been done or there was any breach of any welfare standards by anyone transporting the calves from Scotland to Northern Ireland, Ireland or continental Europe”.