Cilla Black's best loved songs remastered for new generation of fans

My personal favourite is Alfie. The first time I heard it, I loved it. It became and will always be my favourite song.

I'm not sure why - the sweeping orchestra,Cilla's soaring vocals - I just know it reduces me to tears every time.

I was able to tell Cilla Black this some years ago. I was there to talk to her about an ITV anniversary but when I mentioned Alfie was my favourite song, she happily digressed to talk about her first love; music.

She said she wanted to get back to recording more music, but it wasn't to be.

So now three years after she died, her family is reminding us where Cilla began before the TV career took over and dominated, so that generations now only knew her as a brilliant TV personality, hosting Blind Date and Surprise Surprise.