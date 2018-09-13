Cycling ban proposal axed after thousands of objections

Controversial proposals to ban cycling along a popular route once used by Sir Bradley Wiggins have been scrapped.

Highways England had initially put forward plans to prohibit bike users from travelling along the A63 between North Cave and the Daltry Street interchange in Hull, a 15-mile route which forms part of a time trial course.

It cited concerns for cyclists travelling among fast-moving traffic as a central reason for the ban, saying six accidents had occurred involving cyclists in the last five years, including one fatality in 2013.

The plans were met with fierce criticism, with Cycling UK delivering nearly 10,000 letters of objection and describing the move as “a nonsensical piece of logic”.

British Cycling and Welcome to Yorkshire also made an official objection, arguing implementation of the restriction could “set an extremely dangerous precedent”.

But it was announced on Thursday that plans for the ban had been withdrawn following the negative response.