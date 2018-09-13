David Hockney painting expected to break auction records

A pool painting by British artist David Hockney is expected to break the record price for a work by a living artist when it is sold at auction later this year. Portrait Of An Artist (Pool With Two Figures) will be auctioned at Christie’s in November and has been estimated at $80 million (£61m). The previous record for a work by a living artist was set by Jeff Koons’s Balloon Dog, which sold for $58.4 million (£45m) in 2013.

The 1972 painting by Hockney, 81, is “the holy grail of his paintings, from both the historical and the market perspectives”, said Alex Rotter, co-chairman of post-war and contemporary art at Christie’s in New York. He noted that it reflects both the European and the American perspectives of an artist who came to live in California in the 1960s, and saw himself as living on both continents. “It has all the elements that you would want in a Hockney painting,” Mr Rotter said. “The California landscape, the beautiful trees and flowers and the sky, and then what we know him most for, which is the pool.” He noted that writers have referred to the swimming pool as being sort of a self-portrait of Hockney, though he never confirmed that, just saying he was fascinated by painting moving water. The painting has been held by a private collector, and “we have been trying to get it for a very long time” Mr Rotter said.

A Christie’s employee takes a photo of David Hockney’s painting Credit: Mary Altaffer/AP