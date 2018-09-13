Dublin City Council votes to save last Magdalene Laundry in state ownership

Dublin City Council has voted to retain ownership of the last remaining former Magdalene Laundry in state ownership.

Thousands of women from troubled backgrounds were effectively incarcerated and forced to work under harsh conditions in the notorious laundry institutions run by Catholic religious orders.

The last laundry to close was the institution at Sean McDermott Street in Dublin in 1996.

The building was then transferred to the ownership of Dublin City Council.

The council had been considering selling the property on a two-acre site to a Japanese hotel chain.

At a special meeting on Thursday evening, 37 councillors voted to retain ownership, with just eight voting against and two abstaining.