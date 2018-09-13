Early Banksy mural accidentally painted over by new owners

Artwork believed to be one of Banksy’s earliest murals has been accidentally painted over in the artist’s hometown.

The graffiti artwork had remained on the shutters of a small shop in Bristol’s Park Row since the 1990s, before its new tenants unwittingly ordered it to be removed.

A workman renovating the former pizza takeaway into a tea room only realised the significance of the graffiti when Banksy super-fan Simon Whiteaway passed on Tuesday.

Mr Whiteaway, 52, said: “I walked by and saw a painter going over the mural and said to him ‘what are you doing?’