Fall in police complaints masks discrepancies in how forces handle them – watchdog

Police forces vary considerably in how they deal with and record complaints made against them, a watchdog has said.

Some 31,671 complaints were recorded by forces in England and Wales over 2017-18 – a 7% fall from the previous year, figures from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) show.

But the watchdog said the drop “masks wide discrepancies” in the way forces handle and record such complaints.

An “overly complex complaints system” meant some forces were choosing to formally investigate most allegations, while others were going through a less formal process.

Some forces were dealing with 10% of complaints informally through “local resolution”, with others handling three-quarters of the complaints in this manner.