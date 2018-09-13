- ITV Report
Fighting Fat: Back to Basics - Tonight
One in four Britons are now obese. With our expanding waistlines comes a bulging diet industry. But with the advice often being contradictory and confusing...is it time to go back to basics?
The UK is now the fattest nation in Western Europe and some believe this is being exploited by the diet industry - which is worth an estimated two billion pounds in the UK alone.
In the ITV Tonight report, Helen Skelton meets personal trainer and online fitness expert, James Smith. James has become hugely popular on social media down to his no-nonsense approach to diets and his message is pretty simple.
James puts his approach to the test with lifelong dieter, Claire Everitt. Claire, who weighs over 18 stone at five foot three, has tried a litany of diets, all to no avail.
James wants Claire to look at her calorie intake, as well as getting her more active outdoors and gives her some simple advice on how to keep her favourite treat, a cookie, a part of her diet.
Find out how Claire got on, in the ITV Tonight report...
For many, struggling with diets isn’t a new problem. In 2004, Tonight visited a family who were struggling with losing weight and were consuming a massive 18,000 calories a day as a family of two adults and two children.
At the time, Geoff was 21 stone and his wife, Di was 15 and a half. For 12 years, they embarked on diet after diet, losing weight then putting it all back on. Until two years ago, when they threw away the diet books and emptied the cupboards.
Controlling your calories can help you lose weight but it’s also worth remembering to eat healthy whole foods.
One place where this is evident is the mediterranean where it’s famed for its healthy eating.
Cardiologist and Author of "The Pioppi Diet" Dr Aseem Malhotra says that the Italian town of Pioppi- where they did a five year study on its diet and lifestyle- is a great example of this way of life.
The reality is, there is no quick fix to fighting fat. But understanding the basics, by counting calories and remembering to exercise, will go a long way in the battle to lose weight.
- Fighting Fat: Back to Basics will be on ITV on Thursday 13th September on 7:30pm
