Fighting Fat: Back to Basics - Tonight

One in four Britons are now obese. With our expanding waistlines comes a bulging diet industry. But with the advice often being contradictory and confusing...is it time to go back to basics? The UK is now the fattest nation in Western Europe and some believe this is being exploited by the diet industry - which is worth an estimated two billion pounds in the UK alone. In the ITV Tonight report, Helen Skelton meets personal trainer and online fitness expert, James Smith. James has become hugely popular on social media down to his no-nonsense approach to diets and his message is pretty simple.

James Smith Credit: ITV / Tonight

“It all boils down to one simple, fundamental principle which is creating an energy deficit and all these methods that you’ve heard about online, through television shows, all lead back to this. They just keep you at arms length from that so you’ll buy into what they’re selling.” – James Smith

James puts his approach to the test with lifelong dieter, Claire Everitt. Claire, who weighs over 18 stone at five foot three, has tried a litany of diets, all to no avail.

Claire Everitt and James Smith Credit: ITV / Tonight

“I was on my first diet when I was 10 years old and I have just give up and I just could go back to being the way I was. Cos the thing is unfortunately when you start to gain weight after you've lost it, you don't just gain back what you've lost, you know you gain back more.” – Claire Everitt

James wants Claire to look at her calorie intake, as well as getting her more active outdoors and gives her some simple advice on how to keep her favourite treat, a cookie, a part of her diet. Find out how Claire got on, in the ITV Tonight report...

For many, struggling with diets isn’t a new problem. In 2004, Tonight visited a family who were struggling with losing weight and were consuming a massive 18,000 calories a day as a family of two adults and two children. At the time, Geoff was 21 stone and his wife, Di was 15 and a half. For 12 years, they embarked on diet after diet, losing weight then putting it all back on. Until two years ago, when they threw away the diet books and emptied the cupboards.

Geoff and Di Hains Credit: ITV / Tonight

“It's not difficult to lose weight if you're determined. There is no quick fix, if there was then there would be no fat people around. It’s about moderation.” – Geoff Hains

Controlling your calories can help you lose weight but it’s also worth remembering to eat healthy whole foods. One place where this is evident is the mediterranean where it’s famed for its healthy eating. Cardiologist and Author of "The Pioppi Diet" Dr Aseem Malhotra says that the Italian town of Pioppi- where they did a five year study on its diet and lifestyle- is a great example of this way of life.

Dr Aseem Malhotra Credit: ITV / Tonight

"The particular components of the Mediterranean diet that have been shown in studies to be particularly beneficial, are foods such as extra virgin olive oil, lots of vegetables and some whole fruit, oily fish, nuts and seeds." "What we need to be doing, is really reducing our consumption of ultra processed food. Ultra processed food is essentially any food in a packet that has more than five ingredients" – Dr Aseem Malhotra

The reality is, there is no quick fix to fighting fat. But understanding the basics, by counting calories and remembering to exercise, will go a long way in the battle to lose weight.

Fighting Fat: Back to Basics will be on ITV on Thursday 13th September on 7:30pm