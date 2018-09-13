Flash product stored near hospital bed of patient who died after drinking it, inquest told

Flash was stored in an unlocked hospital cupboard just metres from the bed of a patient who died after drinking it from her water jug, an inquest heard. Joan Blaber died six days after swallowing the branded floor cleaner while she was being treated in the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton last year. The 85-year-old, of Lewes, East Sussex, was admitted with a minor stroke on August 22 but her condition worsened after the incident on September 17. She died on September 23. When the inquest resumed on Thursday, Brighton and Hove Coroner’s Court heard from Olga Thomasa, who was working overtime as a housekeeper on the day the liquid was discovered in a jug on Mrs Blaber’s bedside table. She was tasked with cleaning the Baily ward – using Flash mixed with water on the floors – and also collecting water jugs, emptying and washing them before refilling and returning them to patients.

Mrs Blaber’s bed was near a cupboard where hazardous cleaning chemicals were stored, according to a diagram of the ward shown to jurors. A container of Flash was normally kept in the cupboard on the floor. Even when diluted the smell of the detergent was “very strong”, Ms Thomasa said. Ms Thomasa, a permanent member of staff for four years who started working at the hospital through agency Sodexo, told the inquest a security code was normally needed to open the cupboard. She said: “On this particular day the cupboard was actually open. The cupboard [door] was closed but it wasn’t locked. “I don’t usually work there [on that ward] so I have no idea if it was unusual or not. “I did actually think that maybe because it was the weekend and nobody had the code, staff might have left it open. “I wasn’t that worried about it. I’m sorry, I don’t know why.

The inquest is taking place at the Jury’s Inn hotel in Brighton Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA