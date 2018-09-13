Former Calais jungle camp children to be granted right to remain in UK

Children from the former Calais jungle camp are set to be granted the right to remain in the UK. The Home Office has announced that more than 200 youngsters from the camp will be given a new status to allow continued access to study, work and the NHS until they can apply for citizenship in 10 years’ time. More than 750 unaccompanied children were brought to the UK from the makeshift camp in France in 2016.

Around 550 went to live with family already residing in the UK and over the past two years the majority of the children were given the right to remain in the UK under existing international protections. But a small group fell through this gap as they did not qualify for the same protections. Immigration minister Caroline Nokes announced on Thursday that the new right would allow the group to remain.

