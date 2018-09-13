Foster adviser’s family had 11 boilers in botched green energy scheme

Close relatives of Arlene Foster’s former special adviser had 11 boilers in a botched green energy scheme in Northern Ireland, an inquiry chairman said.

Dr Andrew Crawford denied any involvement but said his brother James and two cousins who lived within 10 miles of him installed wood fuel burners to heat chicken houses used to supply meat to producer Moy Park.

The Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) was established to encourage businesses to switch to more sustainable fuel sources but ended up running significantly over-budget.

Dr Crawford denies any efforts to delay the imposition of cost controls on the massively over-spending scheme in 2015 as civil servants wanted to take action and said the DUP wanted to “pin the blame” on him.

His evidence conflicts with that given by another former DUP special adviser to a public inquiry established to probe the matter.