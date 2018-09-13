Foster’s adviser knew ‘tsunami’ of RHI applications was coming

Arlene Foster’s former special adviser knew a “tsunami” of applications was about to swamp a botched green energy scheme, but could not recall passing the warning on, he told an inquiry.

DUP leader Mrs Foster was finance minister at the time, in 2015, with control over the purse strings. Dr Andrew Crawford was her main party helper.

The taxpayer bill for the RHI spiralled after a huge spike in applications in the weeks before cost controls were introduced later that year.

Dr Crawford said: “I was telling them, there is a tsunami coming here, you need to move.”

Mrs Foster has said Dr Crawford did not inform her of this.

A member of the public inquiry panel probing the matter, Dr Keith MacLean, said: “It seems very strange that that would not be passed on.”

Dr Crawford said: “I certainly didn’t keep it from her, but I can’t sit here today and say… I gave her the information.”

Evidence before the inquiry showed civil servants were aware the number of applications was increasing, and were moving to introduce cost controls.

RHI inquiry chairman Sir Patrick Coghlin told Dr Crawford: “You had gone from Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) to Department of Finance and Personnel (DFP), you now knew that there is a tsunami of applications coming down the line, in a situation where DETI don’t have the approval from DFP to spend the money.”

Counsel to the inquiry Joseph Aiken asked what was wrong with Dr Crawford putting his warning in an email to his minister.