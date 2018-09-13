Foster’s adviser sent RHI cost control plans to cousin

Arlene Foster’s former special adviser sent a draft official document on planned Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) cost controls to his cousin. Dr Andrew Crawford must have forwarded the message so his relative knew subsidies for the boilers he had or was installing were to be reduced, a lawyer for a public inquiry at Stormont said. The former senior Democratic Unionist apologised and said he did so to provide reassurance to his cousin Richard Crawford in July 2015. The botched green energy scheme was established to encourage businesses to switch to more sustainable fuel sources but ended up running significantly over-budget and paying out much more than it cost to run the boilers.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Inquiry chairman Sir Patrick Coghlin said: “I think we have a fairly clear picture of what happened. “Your motivation was that there was already information out there, there cannot really be much wrong sending a draft Government submission that has not reached the minister yet.” The witness responded: “I apologise for that.” Close relatives of the DUP leader’s former special adviser had 11 boilers, Sir Patrick noted. Dr Crawford resigned following RHI inquiry revelations. He said his brother James and two cousins who lived within 10 miles of him installed wood fuel burners to heat chicken houses used to supply meat to producer Moy Park. The witness denied any efforts to delay the imposition of cost controls on the massively over-spending scheme in 2015 as civil servants wanted to take action and he said the DUP wanted to “pin the blame” on him. His evidence conflicts with that given by another former DUP special adviser to the public inquiry established to probe the matter.

Chairman and retired judge Sir Patrick Coghlin Credit: Colm Lenaghan/PA