French woman faced with selling Nazi-stolen Renoir painting she spent nearly a decade trying to find

The artwork was stolen by Nazis from her grandfather, Alfred Weinberger.

French woman Sylvie Sulitzer had a bittersweet reunion with the impressionist painting - titled Femmes Dans Un Jardin (Women In A Garden) - at the New York Museum of Jewish Heritage.

The granddaughter of a Jewish art collector faces saying farewell to a stolen Renoir painting she spent almost a decade trying to find.

Madame Sulitzer had been looking for the missing artwork since 2010 and staked her claim after it went up for auction in 2013.

The FBI took up her case after the 1919 oil painting was listed for auction at Christie's and sought to return it to its rightful owner.

Nazi records show that her grandfather Alfred Weinberger had his vault raided in Paris with the painting part of their loot.

The painting was unveiled by United States Attorney Geoffrey Berman at the New York Museum of Jewish Heritage, a fitting location for the granddaughter of a Jewish art collector.

However, as Madame Sulitzer has already been compensated by the French and German governments for her family's original loss she has admitted she will almost certainly have to sell the work.

The brief return still stirred strong feelings inside her.

"It's a lot of emotion because you really realise how people are concerned about what happened because it's so easy just to say okay it's the past," she said. "Okay, we'll never forget. We can't forget forget. But it's very important that we, me as a human, as a Jewish person, to consider that you have people who work for the justice."