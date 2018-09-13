Gang convicted of acid attack on brain-damaged boxer Michael Watson

Three violent carjackers have been found guilty of launching acid attacks on unsuspecting road users, with disabled former boxer Michael Watson and his carer among their victims. Career robbers Simon Luck, 29, Paul Samuels, 31, and Anselm Legemah, 23, were found guilty of conspiracy to rob and spraying corrosive fluid ammonia on Thursday following a trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court, the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed. Mr Watson, who was partially disabled after suffering a near-fatal brain injury during a WBO super-middleweight title clash with Chris Eubank in 1991, was a passenger in a Volkswagen Golf when it was shunted from behind and then commandeered by the assailants.

He was sprayed with acid then punched and kicked to the ground, saying the attack in Chingford, east London, in February 2017 was “like a nightmare”. The 53-year-old former world title challenger said he was forced to hang on “for dear life” after he was dragged 500 yards along the road after becoming trapped by the seat belt and the car door as the suspects tried to make a getaway. They eventually abandoned the carjacking. His friend and carer Lennard Ballack was in the car with Mr Watson at the time and was also sprayed in the face with the substance. Mr Watson later told BBC Crimewatch: “It became like a nightmare. I couldn’t believe it was happening. “It felt like my skin was peeling off. I was hanging on for dear life.” He described the trio as “evil thugs”.

From left, Anselm Legemah, Paul Samuels and Simon Luck Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA