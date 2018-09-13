How you could be affected by new no-deal Brexit plans

The Government has released another round of technical papers outlining preparations and scenarios that could play out if no Brexit deal can be agreed before Britain leaves the European Union in March 2019. It is part of a series of releases that will see more than 80 papers in the public domain by the end of September. The technical papers on Thursday documented the impact on passports, driving licenses and mobile phone data usage among other issues. In the first tranche released in August, it emerged UK consumers will face increased costs and slower processing times for Euro transactions.

Here's what we've learned so far in the event of a no-deal Brexit

Passports

If your passport has been issued within the last ten years, you will be able to travel to the EU as normal. Credit: PA

After 29 March 2019, if you’re a British passport holder you’ll be considered a 'third country national' - under the Schengen Border Code and will therefore need to comply with different rules to enter and travel around the Schengen area. The Schengen area refers to the 26 states in the EU and third-country nationals is defined as citizens of countries (like Australia, Canada and the USA) which do not belong to the EU or the European Economic Area. According to the Schengen Border Code, third country passports must have been issued within the last 10 years on the date of arrival in a Schengen country, and have at least 3 months’ validity remaining on the date of intended departure from the last country visited in the Schengen area.

Mobile phone roaming charges

The costs that EU mobile operators would be able to charge UK operators for providing roaming services would no longer be regulated after March 2019. This would mean that surcharge-free roaming when you travel to the EU could no longer be guaranteed.

Driving licenses

When driving in the EU, a UK licence may no longer be valid by itself. After March 2019, you would need both your UK driving licence and the relevant International Driving Permit which costs £5.50 available at post offices.

In a no-deal scenario the UK will no longer be covered by a cross-border surcharge ban Credit: PA

It also became clearer there will be greater red tape. The European Union and Britain would treat each other as third countries, with the same customs and excise rules applied to goods traded with the EU as those traded with nations outside the bloc.