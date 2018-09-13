Greek rescuers search beach after woman injured in landslide

Greek rescuers have been searching a beach for possible victims after a landslide left at least one woman injured.

Firefighters and a sniffer dog were sent to the secluded beach on the western island of Zakynthos after the rock fall on Thursday.

Witnesses reported that a large rock initially fell from a cliff into the sea at Navagio Beach, or Shipwreck Beach, on the north-western coast of the island, creating a large wave that capsized small boats.

The cove, accessible only by sea, features limestone cliffs towering above a white sandy beach and crystalline water made famous by the wreckage of a small cargo ship washed up on the beach since the 1980s.