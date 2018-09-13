Bakersfield gunman kills five, including wife, before shooting himself in southern California rampage

A gunman has killed five people, including his wife, before turning the gun on himself in southern California, authorities said.

There was no immediate word on what sparked the shootings that took place at a home and a business in Bakersfield, which is some 90 miles north of Los Angeles.

“Obviously, these are not random shootings,” Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood told KERO-TV.

Six people died in a short amount of time, he added.

The man first showed up at a trucking business with his wife shortly before 5.30pm local time, where he confronted another man.