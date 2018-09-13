Hurricane Helene could be unleashed on parts of UK and Ireland within days

Weather watchers will have their eyes on the skies in the coming days as Hurricane Helene creeps closer to the UK and the Republic of Ireland. She is currently one of a glut of tropical storms in the Atlantic, with Florence sparking mass evacuations as she heads towards landfall in the US states of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. But the Met Office says Helene could be heading east towards the south-western corners of the UK, with the tip of Ireland among the worst affected.

WEATHER Helene Credit: PA Graphics

A similar section of Wales and the Cornish peninsular are also expected to bear the brunt of any storm-like weather, although much of the rest of England could be noticeably windier by the time Helene hits land on Tuesday morning. Emma Smith, meteorologist with the Exeter-based Met Office, said more details would emerge within the next day over what impact the storm might have. She said: “Helene is moving up from the Atlantic towards us. “Hurricane Joyce is also in the Atlantic so we need to see how those two systems are going to move around each other because that could have an impact.

