India could construct buildings from recycled bottles

Plastic bottles could be used as building materials for India’s booming construction industry, according to a study. Research has shown replacing sand in concrete with plastic waste could solve a national sand shortage and also reduce growing amounts of rubbish on its streets. The University of Bath-led project has been selected to receive the 2018 Atlas Award in recognition of its potential impact on developing societies around the world. The research found small particles made completely from plastic bottles could replace 10% of the sand in a concrete mixture, potentially saving 820 million tonnes of sand a year.

Plastic bottles are ground down to replace sand used in cement mixes Credit: University of Bath/PA

Other materials including plastic bags were trialled, but bottles, which were ground and graded to match sand particles, were found to perform the best. India is one of the world’s fastest growing economies, and a booming construction sector has led to a surge in the cost of and demand for sand. Unregulated sand extraction from riverbeds has become so widespread that it is now banned in many Indian states, after fears it could lead to coastal erosion and an unstable fishing industry. The rapid growth in India’s urban population also means plastic waste has become a significant problem, with 15,000 tons of it dumped on the streets daily due to a lack of recycling facilities.

Concrete pillars made using recycled plastic bottles Credit: University of Bath/PA