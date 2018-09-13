Korean pop stars HyunA and E'Dawn dropped from label Cube Entertainment after secret relationship

K-pop stars E'Dawn from boyband Pentagon and HyunA dropped from label after revealing their secret relationship. Credit: Cube Entertainment

They may not be known to a lot of people but these two artists have millions of followers on social media and could have their careers halted for the most human emotion thinkable... falling in love. Two Korean pop-stars, HyunA and Pentagon boy band member E'Dawn, confirmed their relationship in August saying they had been together for two years, according to local reports. The pair have been dropped from their own label Cube Entertainment after revealing their secret.

Not familiar with the online superstars?

HyunA (real name Kim Hyun'ah) and E’Dawn (Kim Hyo-jong) are part of the collective Triple H along with Pentagon’s Hui. The trio were promoting their new song 'Retro Future' when they were axed from their record label and fans have demanded their return.

How are fans reacting?

More than 89,000 fans have already signed a petition calling for E'Dawn to stay with the group Pentagon. The petition was set up by superfan Courtney Shaw who said: "If E'Dawn is happy with Hyuna, then we should all be happy for them."

How have Cube Entertainment justified their firing?