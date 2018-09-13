- ITV Report
Jo Swinson MP joined by her baby in the Commons for proxy voting debate
A politician is thought to have become the first to take a baby to the House of Commons during an active debate.
Jo Swinson, a Liberal Democrat MP, took her son Gabriel to a debate on proxy voting.
The two-month old child was sleeping peacefully throughout the proceeding prompting one MP to say "I hope it's not because of my speech."
Jo Swinson, who gave birth to Gabriel this summer, earlier warned the debate was “too little, too late” and went on to reference the debacle around her failed pairing with Tory chairman Brandon Lewis on key Brexit legislation.