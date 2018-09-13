London Fashion Week in numbers

London Fashion Week is about to kick off. Here is a look at the biannual event and the industry it promotes in numbers.

– The 68th London Fashion Week will feature more than 80 designers and 100 brands and will welcome guests from more than 50 countries and all five continents.

– The fashion industry directly contributed £32.3 billion to the UK economy in 2017 – a 5.4% increase on 2016, according to data from Oxford Economics.