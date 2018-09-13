Millions brace themselves as Hurricane Florence approaches US coast

Hurricane Florence has more than 10 million people in its crosshairs as the monster storm closes in on the US East Coast with uncertainty over its projected path spreading worry across a widening swathe of the country. Faced with new forecasts that showed a more southerly threat, Georgia’s governor joined his counterparts in Virginia and North and South Carolina in declaring a state of emergency, and some residents who had thought they were safely out of range boarded up their homes.

The National Hurricane Centre’s best guess was that Florence would blow ashore as early as Friday afternoon around the North Carolina-South Carolina line, then push its rainy way westward with a potential for catastrophic inland flooding. Florence’s winds in the afternoon were down to 120mph from a high of 140mph, and the Category 4 storm fell to a Category 3, with a further slow weakening expected as the storm nears the coast.

But authorities warned it will still be an extremely dangerous hurricane. “Do you want to get hit with a train or do you want to get hit with a cement truck?” said Jeff Byard, an administrator with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Tropical storm-force winds extended 195 miles from Florence’s centre, and hurricane-force winds reached out 70 miles. The National Weather Service said 5.25 million people live in areas under hurricane warnings or watches, and 4.9 million live in places covered by tropical storm warnings or watches.

Hurricane Florence off the eastern coast of the United States Credit: AP

At the White House, President Donald Trump both touted the government’s readiness and urged people to get out of the way of Florence. “Don’t play games with it. It’s a big one,” he said. As of 5pm, the storm was centred 385 miles southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina, moving northwest at 16mph. The hurricane centre said Florence will approach the coast on Friday and linger for a while before rolling ashore. As of Tuesday, more than 1.7 million people in the Carolinas and Virginia were warned to clear out. Airlines had cancelled nearly 1,000 flights and counting. Home Depot and Lowe’s activated emergency response centres to get generators, rubbish bags and bottled water to stores before and after the storm. The two hardware chains said they sent in a total of around 1,100 vehicles.

A storm front looms Credit: Tom Copeland/AP

Duke Energy said Florence could knock out electricity to three-quarters of its four million customers in the Carolinas, and outages could last for weeks. Workers are being brought in from the Midwest and Florida to help in the storm’s aftermath, it said. Boarding up his home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Chris Pennington watched the forecasts and tried to decide when to leave. “In 12 or 18 hours, they may be saying different things all over again,” he said. Computer models of exactly what the storm might do varied, adding to the uncertainty.

A sign posts a mandatory evacuation prior to Hurricane Florence in Emerald Isle, North Carolina Credit: Tom Copeland/AP

In contrast to the hurricane centre’s official projection, a highly regarded European model had the storm turning southward off the North Carolina coast and coming ashore near the Georgia-South Carolina line. Reacting to the possibility of a more southerly track, Georgia governor Nathan Deal declared an emergency but did not immediately order any evacuations. “I ask all Georgians to join me in praying for the safety of our people and all those in the path of Hurricane Florence,” Mr Deal said. The shift in the projected track spread concern to areas that once thought they were relatively safe. In South Carolina, close to the Georgia line, Beaufort County emergency chief Neil Baxley told residents they need to prepare again for the worst just in case.

Waves crash under a pier in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina Credit: Gerry Broome/AP

“We’ve had our lessons. Now it might be time for the exam,” he said. Their entire neighbourhood evacuated in Wilmington, North Carolina, David and Janelle Garrigus planned to ride out Florence at their daughter’s one-bedroom apartment in Charlotte. Unsure of what they might find when they return home, the couple went shopping for a recreational vehicle. “We’re just trying to plan for the future here, not having a house for an extended period of time,” David Garrigus said.

A paddle boarder gets in some exercise ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence Credit: Mic Smith/AP