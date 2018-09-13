More white suspects than Asians in latest terror arrests

Anti-terror police have arrested more white suspects than people of Asian appearance in a year for the first time in more than a decade, figures reveal. Home Office statistics show a total of 351 arrests where there was a suspicion of terrorism-related activity in the 12 months to the end of June. Of those, 133 were white and 129 were recorded as Asian ethnic appearance.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Arrests of white suspects accounted for 38% of terrorist-related arrests in the latest period – an increase of four percentage points on the previous year.The proportion who were of Asian appearance fell by seven points to 37%. The Home Office report said: “This was the first time, since the year ending June 2005, that the proportion of white people arrested has exceeded the proportion of Asian people arrested.” The figures, which cover the use of anti-terrorism powers in Britain, showed that 234 arrests were registered in the “international” category. This covers suspected activity linked to or motivated by terrorist groups based outside the UK, such as Islamic State. Seventy-five were logged in the domestic bracket, which relates to cases where there is no connection to either Northern Ireland or international terrorism.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Further breakdowns are not given but this section would include arrests relating to suspected far-right activity. The total number of arrests fell by more than a fifth (22%) year-on-year, but police stressed this did not mean the threat has reduced. Officers said the fall was mainly due to a spike in arrests following terrorist incidents in the previous reporting year. There were five attacks in the UK in 2017, but only one, the attempted Parsons Green bombing, in the period covered by the latest statistics.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.