Morrisons granted special status to streamline border checks in hard Brexit

Morrisons bosses are hoping the grocery chain will avoid border delays in the event of a hard Brexit after authorities granted the grocery group permission for streamlined customs checks.

Chief executive David Potts told reporters that Morrisons is now an “authorised economic operator” after getting the ball rolling nearly six months ago.

“In our case it means that we are considered by the authorities to be a company who has policies and procedures that are thorough and wholly trusted and therefore any hold-ups at customs are, to some extent, simplified,” he said.

“I think it also avoids some fairly complex tariff refunds as well, so it’s not a big investment but it just felt like a sensible thing to do.”