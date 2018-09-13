Morrisons profits slump 29% despite sales growth hitting nine-year high

Morrisons has suffered a 29% drop in pre-tax profits despite seeing sales growth reach a nine-year high in the second quarter.

The grocery group released earnings on Thursday showing like-for-like sales – excluding fuel and VAT – grew 4.9% in the six months to August 5 compared to a year earlier.

Those figures were up 6.3% in the second quarter alone, marking a nine-year high, while total revenues for the half year were up 4.5% at £8.8 billion.

But top-line growth failed to salvage pre-tax profits, which fell 29% to £142 million, down from £200 million during the same period in 2017.

The drop was due primarily to a £51 million net adjustment, including a previously announced bond tender offer, the company said.

It also accounts for the way it now estimates stock provisions.