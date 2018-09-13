Morrisons shareholders pocket £91m after sales growth hits nine-year high

That is despite having logged a 29% fall in pre-tax profits to £142 million for the six months to August 5, down from £200 million during the same period last year.

The grocery group announced plans to pay out £91 million to investors after raising its total interim dividend 2p, or 132%, to 3.85p.

Morrisons is shelling out extra cash to shareholders after sales growth hit a nine-year high in the second quarter.

But that drop was due primarily to a £51 million net adjustment, including a previously announced bond tender offer, the company said.

It also accounts for the way it now estimates stock provisions.

Underlying pre-tax profits for the period were up 9% at £193 million.

Morrisons cheered progress in like-for-like sales – excluding fuel and VAT – which grew 4.9% compared to a year earlier.

Those figures were up 6.3% in the second quarter alone, marking a nine-year high, while total revenues for the half year were up 4.5% at £8.8 billion.

Chief executive David Potts said: “Strong growth, including our best quarterly like-for-like sales in nearly a decade, together with another special dividend for our shareholders shows how new Morrisons can keep improving for all stakeholders.

“Morrisons continues to become broader, stronger and a more popular and accessible brand, and I am confident that our exceptional team of food makers and shopkeepers can keep driving the turnaround at pace.”

The company made moves to expand its online grocery services to a larger area in the South and into Scotland for the first time during the first half of the year, making its service available to over 75% of British households.