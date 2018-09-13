Mother spat on and bottle thrown at family by youths on Northern Rail train in row over pram

Police are looking for a group of boys after a mother was spat at on a train and a bottle was thrown at a father following a row over a pram.

British Transport Police (BTP) have released CCTV images of the group they want to speak to following the assault on a Northern Rail train between Appley Bridge and Wigan Wallgate on May 29.

A force spokesman said the incident happened between 5.45pm and 6.10pm when the father of a baby asked a group of youths to be careful as they had knocked their pram.

This led to an argument with the family and youths verbally threatening them before throwing a bottle at the father and kicking him on his side after he fell to the floor.

They then spat in the face of the mother.