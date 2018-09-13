Motorists urged to undertake ‘mini missions’ to help fight climate change

Scots are being urged to undertake “mini missions” such as leaving the car at home to help fight climate change.

Greener Scotland – a division of the Scottish Government – said research showed almost two-thirds (63%) of Scots used the car every day for commuting to work, dropping the children off at school and shopping last year, according to statistics from the Scottish household survey 2017.

With almost a third (32%) of journeys under 1km made by car or van, it is launching the first in a series of mini missions calling on people to leave their vehicle at home for shorter journeys and walk to work more often.

It said this could save people up to £3,000 per year and help them become more active, creating a cleaner, greener, healthier Scotland.