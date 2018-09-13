- ITV Report
-
Nearly a year on since #MeToo - campaigners call on the Government to do more for working women
Equality campaigners have called on the Government to do more for working women a year on since the global movement #MeToo began.
The social media trend started as a tweet from US actress Alyssa Milano and spiralled into thousands of women sharing their harrowing experiences of sexual assault and harassment.
But outside of the high profile names inside and outside of Hollywood who have called for change - have things improved for working women in the UK?
Equality Campaigner Jenny Carter and Women's March organiser Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu told ITV News why there is still a long way to go.
Ms Carter said: "There are very subtle forms of sexism that are still taking place in the work place."
Calling on the Government to do more, Dr Mos-Shogbamimu said they need to "go much further" and "address the issue institution by institution."