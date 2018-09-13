Nerve agent suspects: We were in Salisbury as tourists

The prime suspects in the Salisbury nerve agent attack have claimed they visited the UK as tourists. Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov told Russian state-funded news channel RT they travelled to the “wonderful” city in Wiltshire to see Stonehenge and Old Sarum after recommendations from friends. The pair claimed they have been left fearing for their lives after Britain pointed to their involvement and said they were officers in Russian military intelligence service the GRU. RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said they had called her mobile because they wanted to tell their story.

Ruslan Boshirov and Alexander Petrov being interviewed on Russian TV Credit: RT/PA

In a translation from Russian, the broadcaster quoted Petrov as saying: “Well, we came there on March 2, then went to a railway station to see the timetable. We arrived in Salisbury on March 3 and tried to walk through the town, but we lasted for only half an hour because it was covered in snow. “Of course, we went there to see Stonehenge, Old Sarum, but we couldn’t do it because there was muddy slush everywhere. The town was covered by this slush. We got wet, took the nearest train and came back (to London).” In the men’s first interview since they were named publicly they denied carrying women’s perfume. UK authorities believe the pair smeared the highly toxic chemical Novichok on a door handle at the Wiltshire home of former GRU officer Sergei Skripal, leaving Mr Skripal and his daughter Yulia critically ill.

Boshirov acknowledged they may have been near Mr Skripal’s house but they did not know where it was. John Glen, the Conservative MP for Salisbury and South Wiltshire, dismissed the statements from Petrov and Boshirov as “not credible”. He wrote on Twitter: “Delighted that Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Borishov [sic] were able to see the world-class attractions that #Salisbury has to offer. But very strange to come all this way for just two days while carrying Novichok in their luggage. “Salisbury welcomes tourists from around the world and is very much open for business. But the Petrov/Borishov statements are not credible and don’t match the widely accepted intelligence we have on these individuals.” President Vladimir Putin said the men had been discounted as members of his security network. In an address to the Easter Economic Forum in Vladivostok, he said: “Of course, we looked who these people are. We know who they are, we have found them already. “There is nothing special and nothing criminal about it, I’m telling you.”

CCTV of Ruslan Boshirov and Alexander Petrov at Salisbury station Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA