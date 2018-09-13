NI police chief: We will learn from mistakes made in alleged abuse victim’s case

Northern Ireland’s police chief George Hamilton has commended an alleged sex abuse victim and vowed to learn from mistakes made in her case.

Mairia Cahill, a grand-niece of prominent Belfast republican Joe Cahill, claimed she was sexually abused as a 16-year-old by alleged IRA member Martin Morris.

Mr Morris, who denied all wrongdoing, was later acquitted of rape when the case against him collapsed.

On Friday Police Ombudsman Dr Michael Maguire delivered a scathing critique into police failings in the case, and also noted that Sinn Fein did not act when Ms Cahill originally made her allegations to senior party figures in 1997, instead waiting for three years to suspend her alleged attacker.