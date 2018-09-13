No appropriate guidelines for heat illness in endurance events, court told

There are no appropriate guidelines relating to heat illness during endurance exercises in the Armed Forces, more than five years since three reservists died on an SAS selection march in the Brecon Beacons, a court heard. Two soldiers known only as 1A and 1B have gone on trial by court martial accused of negligently performing a duty by failing to take reasonable care for the health and safety of candidates taking part in the 16-mile march. Lance Corporal Craig Roberts, 24, and L/Cpl Edward Maher, 31, were pronounced dead on the Welsh mountain range after suffering heatstroke on July 13 2013. Corporal James Dunsby, also 31, died at Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital from multiple organ failure more than two weeks later.

Lance Corporal Craig Roberts, Lance Corporal Edward Maher and Corporal James Dunsby, Credit: Family handout/MoD/PA

The Court Martial Centre in Bulford, Wiltshire, has been told that inquiries since the three deaths have identified systemic failings. Sarah Baldwin-Jones, an inspector for the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), was asked about those failings during the trial of 1A and 1B. “They were very serious failings, they were widespread failings and I think they were some of the most significant failings that I have found to date having dealt with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for many years,” she told the court. The court has been told that a Joint Service Publication (JSP) to prevent and manage heat illness and cold injury, known as JSP 539, had not been read by those organising the march. Ms Baldwin-Jones said: “If you look at the training aspect, there was a complete and utter absence of training on JSP 539. “That was not just in relation to the regular unit, it also extended to the lead regular unit, reserve unit one, reserve unit two and to other units. “From my investigation and subsequent investigations I don’t think there was any training provided on JSP 539 to anybody in the Army or anybody in the JSP units.” The court heard JSP 539 included a table giving threshold temperatures, but these related to “one hour’s exercise and a 30-minute rest”. “JSP 539 doesn’t cover any endurance event, it’s not able to give any advice to anyone in command,” Ms Baldwin-Jones said. She said annual fitness tests had been “outside the remit” of the document, which has been altered since the deaths. Ms Baldwin-Jones claimed the impact on the body of endurance exercises in heat was “not currently able to be defined” in JSP 539.

