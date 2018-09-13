No preferential immigration treatment for EU citizens after Brexit, says Abbott

EU citizens would have to compete on a level playing field with migrants from other countries after Brexit under a future Labour government, Diane Abbott has suggested. The shadow home secretary unveiled a plan to create a reformed immigration system after Britain leaves the EU, saying “people should be treated equally and fairly”. Non-EU citizens, including those from Commonwealth nations, are treated as “second-class migrants” under the current system. she said in a keynote address in London.

She said: “Once trade deals have been struck and established there will be no unequal treatment based on which countries people are coming from. “A fully qualified doctor from Pakistan will be treated just like a fully qualified doctor from Poland, and vice versa. “The same is true of how we will allocate work visas, and the rights that will be attached to them.” Ms Abbott attacked Government aims to bring net immigration below 100,000 a year by insisting economic needs must guide policy, not “meaningless and arbitrary targets”. She said a reformed immigration system is needed to put prosperity and jobs first.

