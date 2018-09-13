Nurse in tears as she recounts night patient drank floor cleaner

A hospital nurse broke down in tears as she told an inquest of the moment she handed a patient a cup of Flash floor cleaner mistaken for water. Hours after, Joan Blaber was “frothing at the mouth” and “fighting for her breath” before dying six days later, the hearing on Thursday was told. The 85-year-old, from Lewes, East Sussex, swallowed the detergent which was in a water jug put by her bedside while she was being treated in the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton last year. Flash was not even a “necessary” cleaning product for the hospital to stock and was merely used to make the building smell clean, it also emerged during the hearing.

Described as a “chatty, lovely lady”, Mrs Blaber was admitted with a minor stroke on August 22 but her condition worsened after the incident on September 17 and she died on September 23. Brighton and Hove Coroner’s Court heard staff nurse Alba Duran describe her “normal” shift in the Baily ward, which began at 7.45pm, before something “really strange” happened after she gave Mrs Blaber her medication at around 10pm. The pensioner was given a mixture of medication and pain killers on an empty stomach because a sore mouth had put her off her meal, the inquest heard. The young Spanish nurse told how she poured pink summer fruits squash into a beaker from a bottle on Mrs Blaber’s table and then added what she thought was water from a green water jug. Although bedside lights were not on, she said there was “enough light to see” in the ward. She said: “I gave her the beaker. She took her medication.” Around 15 minutes later Mrs Blaber started coughing, vomited twice and was “very sleepy”.

Growing tearful, Ms Duran said: “(My colleague) went to give her some water from the jug. She noticed that the liquid in the jug was not water, it was something else. “I went to see what happened. I took the jug with me to see myself what it was. I poured the liquid from the jug and I could see it was a yellow/green. “I put some of it on my gloves and rubbed my hands and could notice there were bubbles on my gloves. “It smelt of lemon and reminded me of something (that might be used for) cleaning.” She began searching the ward for products it could be and discovered a five-litre container of Flash in an open cupboard behind a trolley just metres from the bedside. Ms Duran said: “I grabbed it. I thought this might be the same because it was the same colour.”

The inquest is taking place at the Jury’s Inn hotel in Brighton Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA