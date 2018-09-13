'One in a million' - Boy survives after meat skewer pierces skull

A 10-year-old boy is recovering after a "one in a million" accident which saw a meat skewer penetrate his skull from his face to the back of his head. But miraculously, that’s where Xavier Cunningham’s bad luck ended. The skewer had completely missed Xavier’s eye, brain, spinal cord and major blood vessels, The Kansas City Star reports .

Xavier is recovering in hospital after the skewer missed his eye, brain, spinal cord and major blood vessels. Credit: AP

Xavier’s harrowing experience began Saturday afternoon when a wasp attacked him in a tree house at his home in Harrisonville, Missouri. His skull was pierced from front-to-back with half a foot of skewer still sticking out of his face. Mum, Gabrielle Miller, tried to reassure her son, who told her “I’m dying, Mom” as they rushed to the hospital.

