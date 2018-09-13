- ITV Report
'One in a million' - Boy survives after meat skewer pierces skull
A 10-year-old boy is recovering after a "one in a million" accident which saw a meat skewer penetrate his skull from his face to the back of his head.
But miraculously, that’s where Xavier Cunningham’s bad luck ended.
The skewer had completely missed Xavier’s eye, brain, spinal cord and major blood vessels, The Kansas City Star reports .
Xavier’s harrowing experience began Saturday afternoon when a wasp attacked him in a tree house at his home in Harrisonville, Missouri.
His skull was pierced from front-to-back with half a foot of skewer still sticking out of his face.
Mum, Gabrielle Miller, tried to reassure her son, who told her “I’m dying, Mom” as they rushed to the hospital.
He eventually was transferred to the University of Kansas Hospital, where endovascular neurosurgery director Koji Ebersole evaluated the wound.
“You couldn’t draw it up any better,” Ebersole said.
“It was one in a million for it to pass 5 or 6 inches through the front of the face to the back and not have hit these things.”
“Miraculous” would be an appropriate word to describe what happened, Ebersole said.
Doctors think Xavier could recover completely.