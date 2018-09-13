One of ‘most wanted fraudsters’ charged after allegedly defrauding NHS Trust

A man who appeared in the National Crime Agency’s top 10 most wanted fraudsters campaign has been extradited to face charges in connection with an alleged £12 million fraud involving public bodies.

Bayo Awonorin was originally arrested in 2012 as part of a money laundering investigation involving public bodies including Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, but he later fled the country while on bail, Lincolnshire Police said.

The 44-year-old was arrested in Maryland, US, and has been successfully extradited to stand trial after being charged by officers with conspiracy to defraud and conspiracy to launder money.

The Lincolnshire force said he has been a wanted man since 2013 in connection with the investigation called Operation Tarlac.

He was traced by Lincolnshire officers from the Economic Crime Unit to the US and through close collaboration with both the UK and US authorities, the force added.

Awonorin, from Bexley, London, was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Friday.