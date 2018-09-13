Opposition parties demand action on good food nation legislation

The Scottish Government has been accused of kicking proposed legislation to make Scotland a good food nation “into the long grass”. Opposition parties questioned the decision not to include a Bill on the issue in the programme for government unveiled by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon last week. Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said ministers were still committed to legislating on the issue but wanted to consult more widely first. Speaking during a debate on food and drink at Holyrood, Tory MSP Donald Cameron said a Bill had the potential “to really make a difference in the fight to make Scotland a healthier and more sustainable nation”.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said the government remained committed to legislation Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

“We on these benches, and I think others, are concerned about the fact that the Bill appears to have been downgraded into a programme in last week’s programme for government.” He pointed out that legislation had been mooted since 2016, when it was promised in the SNP Scottish Parliament election manifesto. He said: “Where has that ambition gone? Why the delay? “We believe that given the positive legislation in the programme for government here was an ideal chance for the Scottish Government to bring forward some new legislation, to be bold, to be radical and to be brave, and we don’t understand why a bill which commands such wide, cross-party support, the backing of charities, the agricultural sector and the wider public, looks like it will be kicked into the long grass.” Labour’s Colin Smyth said the failure to bring forward a Bill was a “kick in the teeth” for those who worked with the government on the plans and now feel “betrayed”. He added: “More importantly, it’s a kick in the teeth for those 200,000 children who live in households unable to afford a healthy diet.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.