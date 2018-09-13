Premier League drinks guide finds cheapest pint at Burnley and Huddersfield

Burnley and Huddersfield offer the cheapest pint of beer for Premier League football fans, with Chelsea the most expensive, according to a study.

A pint costs £3.20 at the two northern grounds, compared with £4.80 at Stamford Bridge, research by betting firm OddsMonkey found.

Cardiff City Stadium has the most expensive mark-up, with a pint in the ground costing £4.30 – £1.30 more than the average price in the city centre.

Arsenal and West Ham’s grounds are cheaper than heading to local pubs, saving fans 3p if they drink in the stadium – both £3.90 in the grounds, said the report.