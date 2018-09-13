Report calls for ‘step change’ to ‘fragmented’ child mental health services

Mental health services for children and young people are “complex and fragmented”, with the system under “significant pressure” due to a big increase in demand, a new report has found.

The Auditor General and the Accounts Commission called for a “step change” after their joint report uncovered patchy provision of services such as school counselling, and increased waiting times for specialist treatment.

The Scottish Government has pledged to take action, including £100 million of new funding targeted at improving support for children and young people.

The report found the current system of support is geared towards specialist care and responding to crisis, with “limited” action around early intervention and prevention.

It found demand for specialist services has risen by 22% since 2013/14, while children and young people are waiting longer to begin treatment.

Just over a quarter of those who started treatment in 2017/18 waited over 18 weeks – the Scottish Government’s referral to treatment waiting time target for child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS).

Meanwhile, average waiting times for a first treatment appointment increased from seven to 11 weeks between 2013/14 and 2017/18.

The report also noted that while children and young people are waiting, they may receive “little or no support or advice”.

The number of rejected referrals has also risen, up 24% since 2013/14.

“It is difficult for children and young people, their parents and carers, and professionals to understand how the referrals process works,” the report stated.

It found children can “drop out” of the system during the process.

“For example, if their referral is rejected, or if it is accepted but they do not opt in to services, there is no routine monitoring of what then happens to them.”

Services to prevent and intervene early in mental health problems, such as school counselling, are patchy across Scotland, the report found.