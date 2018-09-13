Chinese restaurant chain loses $190m value after pregnant woman finds dead rat in soup

A popular Chinese chain restaurant has lost around $190 million (£145 million) after a pregnant woman found a dead rat in her soup.

The unnamed woman was at the restaurant chain Xiabu Xiabu in Weifang city, Shandong Province on September 6 when she found the rodent in her hotpot broth.

Xiabu Xiabu's market value dropped to its lowest level in almost a year as pictures of the dead rat being fished out of a broth were circulated on social media.

The restaurant initially offered the pregnant woman compensation of 5,000 Chinese Yuan (£558) but her husband, Mr Ma insisted she had a medical examination first, according to Kankan News.