- ITV Report
Chinese restaurant chain loses $190m value after pregnant woman finds dead rat in soup
A popular Chinese chain restaurant has lost around $190 million (£145 million) after a pregnant woman found a dead rat in her soup.
The unnamed woman was at the restaurant chain Xiabu Xiabu in Weifang city, Shandong Province on September 6 when she found the rodent in her hotpot broth.
Xiabu Xiabu's market value dropped to its lowest level in almost a year as pictures of the dead rat being fished out of a broth were circulated on social media.
The restaurant initially offered the pregnant woman compensation of 5,000 Chinese Yuan (£558) but her husband, Mr Ma insisted she had a medical examination first, according to Kankan News.
The husband also claims the staff said, "If you are worried about the baby, then we'll give you 20,000 yuan (£2,200) to abort it," according to the South China Morning post.
Hotpot is a popular dish in China where people can add meat and vegetables to soup.
Xiabu Xiabu opened 20 years ago and has 759 stores in China with several in China's major cities including Beijing and Shanghai.
An official watchdog organisation in Weifang had ordered the Xiabu Xiabu branch to suspend its services for "improvement".
In a statement published on Saturday on the Chinese messaging platform WeChat, the bureau said that while it found no traces of rats, the restaurant had committed other violations relating to water and some of the vegetable supplies were unlicensed.