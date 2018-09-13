RSPCA hits back after criticism of ‘pest control’ seal culling comments

The RSPCA has hit back after one of its bosses was criticised for describing seal culling as “humane pest control”.

Assistant director of external affairs David Bowles got into a heated Twitter spat over the practice being carried out in Scotland.

He described arguments against culling as “simplistic” and speciesism “at its worst”, but critics hit out saying the charity should not support animals being killed.

The RSPCA said seals are not pests.